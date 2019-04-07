CLOSE
Test
6 items
Ain’t My Type Of Hype: Movies With The…
Rick Ross Gets Tattoo Of Nipsey Hussle [VIDEO]
Toni Braxton Said She Went Along With Breakup…
Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Is Charged, But What…
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Make Their Debut…
Petty Parking: An Hour-Long Parking Space Face-Off Sparks…
Surprising Ways Sleep Changes Affect Your Life
Get Well Soon: Britney Spears Checks Into Mental…
Congratulations! Gregg Leakes Finishes Chemotherapy For Colon Cancer…
Taraji Says She Suffers From Depression And Being…
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…
11 items
Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Watch: Lil Kim Hits The Airport Runway In…
Isaiah Washington Is The Latest Black Celebrity Attacking…
UPDATE: Georgia Police Arrest Driver Who Crashed Into…
Justin Fairfax’s Accuser Speaks Out: ‘There Has Been…
Lauren London’s Peers Leave Messages Of Hope After…
IRS To Begin Seizing Vincent Herbert’s Assets For…
Taco Bell Manager Gets Sentenced To Anger Management…
Tracy Morgan Is Using The Success Of ‘The…
Nick Cannon Vows To Keep Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy…
Why People Think August Alsina Is Singing About…
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…
Cardi B and Travis Scott Headline Made In…
Police Name Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Killing
67 items
Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born In April! [PHOTOS]
61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Don’t Be Afraid To Be A King Black…
Marsai Martin Talks Being The CEO Of Her…
South Carolina Fifth-Grader Raniya Wright Dies Days After…
Watch The Deliciously Creepy New Trailer For Jordan…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

First Black Student To Attend Elon University Awarded With Honorary Degree

“She has changed Elon and paved the way for thousands of Black students, faculty and staff to follow in her footsteps,” said L’Tanya Richmond, Director of Minority Affairs, Elon University.

3 reads
Leave a comment

A Black woman who broke racial barriers at Elon University was honored by the North Carolina-based institution on Thursday. Glenda Phillips Hightower—the first Black student to be accepted into the school—received an honorary doctorate degree, the Times-News reported.

Hightower enrolled 56 years ago during the Jim Crow era. J. Earl Danieley—who served as the university’s president at the time—gave her a full scholarship. Although Hightower was a full-time student she wasn’t allowed to dorm on campus due to her race. While trying to pursue her degree she often faced discrimination from students and faculty. Hightower persevered because she knew that her journey at the school was something bigger than herself and that her presence on campus mattered. She was leading the way for generations of Black students coming behind her and she truly valued education.

During her sophomore year, she had to withdraw from the school due to health-related issues. She ended up relocating to Washington, D.C. and took courses at Howard University, George Washington University and Georgetown. A few years later she moved to Iowa and earned a nursing and general science degree from the University of Iowa in 1974.

Although she didn’t complete her degree at Elon, the school wanted to honor Hightower for her commitment to changing the racial landscape and opening up doors for other Black students. “Throughout her life, Glenda Phillips Hightower has persevered and chosen the path of love and sacrifice over bitterness,” L’Tanya Richmond, who serves as the school’s Director of Minority Affairs, said in a statement. “In the process, she has changed Elon and paved the way for thousands of Black students, faculty and staff to follow in her footsteps.” Hightower was humbled by the honor. ″‘Thank you’ is woefully inadequate to express to you my gratitude, my humility, my honor and my great satisfaction at being included in a celebration of education and grandness. I didn’t recognize it as leadership at the time, but I certainly am glad that it’s interpreted as leadership.”

Universities across the country are honoring former Black graduates who trailblazed paths for students of color. In 2018, Brown University announced that it would rename one of its buildings after the first Black students to graduate from the institution.

SEE ALSO:

Brown University To Rename Building After First Black Graduates

University Of Georgia To Honor First Black Graduate

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Santa Clara

Does Reebok Have Any Black People? Twitter Wants To Know After Beyoncé Meeting

10 photos Launch gallery

Does Reebok Have Any Black People? Twitter Wants To Know After Beyoncé Meeting

Continue reading Does Reebok Have Any Black People? Twitter Wants To Know After Beyoncé Meeting

Does Reebok Have Any Black People? Twitter Wants To Know After Beyoncé Meeting

The brand Reebok is in serious damage control mode after Beyoncé reportedly walked out of a meeting due to serious lack of diversity. Now Twitter is on fire. SEE ALSO: Can Racial Profiling Be Stopped? A Federal Jury Sides With The Louisiana State Police According to ESPN writer Nick DePaula, Queen Bey "had a meeting at Reebok and they had a whole presentation of everything, potential products, how this could all look, and she kind of took a step back and said, ‘Is this the team that will be working on my product?'” DePaula continued, “Somebody said, ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘Nobody in this room reflects by background, my skin color and where I’m from and what I want to do.’ So she took a step back and left and then it did not come to terms. For her, it really goes beyond that. It’s not just about putting her name on a shoe and here’s the new Adidas Beyonce 1, or whatever they end up calling it. It’s about having  an imprint on the company and an impact in terms of diversity." Watch below: https://twitter.com/BeyLegion/status/1114129438709559297 Reebok released the following statement via Page Six, “The report that Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok due to lack of diversity is categorically false. Our discussions with Beyoncé and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting. We are disappointed that false information is being reported as fact.” See the reactions below:

First Black Student To Attend Elon University Awarded With Honorary Degree was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close