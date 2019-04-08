Cardi B’s Alleged Tour Will Consist of Only Female Acts.

Cardi B expected to announce the “Femme It Forward” Tour, an all female tour with Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor, the City Girls, and Nicole Bus.

According to Billboard & LiveNation, Megan Thee Stallion is rumored to be opening for Cardi B’s upcoming “Femme It Forward Tour”, a tour consisting of ONLY female acts.

Along with Megan, other rumored opening acts are Teyana Taylor, the City Girls, and Nicole Bus. pic.twitter.com/bCd9SehamQ

— Pop Alarms (@PopAlarms) April 2, 2019