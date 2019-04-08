CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Netflix Drops The Trailer For Beyoncé’s Homecoming Documentary [VIDEO]

7 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Well, it’s no longer a rumor anymore.

ΗΘΜΣCΘΜΙΝG, the Netflix documentary around Beyonce‘s epic 2018 Coachella performance is coming to Netflix on April 17. The performance led to the creation of the Homecoming Scholarships, which awarded scholarships to students attending various HBCUS across the country.

As previously reported, ΗΘΜΣCΘΜΙΝG will feature behind the scenes and never before seen footage surrounding Beyonce’s black and epic as hell show last year in Indio, California.

How did fans react? Well, it’s the BeyHive so what did you expect?

You might as well block off April 17 on your calendar and tell your boss that there’s going to be a few hours you’re unable to do a little work. It’s Beyonce. It’s a self-care day for everybody.

RELATED: Beyonce’s #BeyGood Announces Homecoming Scholars

RELATED: Beyonce Partnering with Adidas for Ivy Park Relaunch

RELATED: Beyonce Reportedly Working On New Music, Netflix Special

Netflix Drops The Trailer For Beyoncé’s Homecoming Documentary [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close