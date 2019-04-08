ATL Celebs Show Out For A Great Cause @ Tri Cities Saturday

The High School’s Varsity boys basketball team recently made school history after winning their first state championship March 9. The Bulldogs defeated Tucker High School, 46-43, with a buzzer-beating 35-foot shot from senior Da’Marcus Johnson.

They just needed a little monetary help to purchase rings for each player, as memorabilia for the momentous occasion. Entertainers, athletes and business owners came out for a celebrity basketball game this Saturday, to do just that!

Celebs included: Tamika Scott (Xscape), Tabius Tate & Shooter (LAHH), Skooly, Mykko Montana, Euro Gotit, Radio Personalities Reec Swiney, Party Boi Deuce, DC, Resident African (Durtty Boys) and social media viral sensations Cfood, Jhacari where also in attendance.

Also On Hot 107.9: