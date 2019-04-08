ATL Celebs Show Out For A Great Cause @ Tri Cities Saturday

The High School’s Varsity boys basketball team recently made school history after winning their first state championship March 9. The Bulldogs defeated Tucker High School, 46-43, with a buzzer-beating 35-foot shot from senior Da’Marcus Johnson.
They just needed a little monetary help to purchase rings for each player, as memorabilia for the momentous occasion. Entertainers, athletes and business owners came out for a celebrity basketball game this Saturday, to do just that!
Celebs included: Tamika Scott (Xscape), Tabius Tate & Shooter (LAHH), Skooly, Mykko Montana, Euro Gotit, Radio Personalities Reec Swiney, Party Boi Deuce, DC, Resident African (Durtty Boys) and social media viral sensations Cfood, Jhacari where also in attendance.