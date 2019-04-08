CLOSE
ATL
Home

ATL Celebs Show Out For A Great Cause @ Tri Cities Saturday

0 reads
Leave a comment

The High School’s Varsity boys basketball team recently made school history after winning their first state championship March 9. The Bulldogs defeated Tucker High School, 46-43, with a buzzer-beating 35-foot shot from senior Da’Marcus Johnson.

They just needed a little monetary help to purchase rings for each player, as memorabilia for the momentous occasion. Entertainers, athletes and business owners came out for a celebrity basketball game this Saturday, to do just that!

Celebs included: Tamika Scott (Xscape), Tabius Tate & Shooter (LAHH), Skooly, Mykko Montana, Euro Gotit, Radio Personalities Reec Swiney, Party Boi Deuce, DC, Resident African (Durtty Boys) and social media viral sensations Cfood, Jhacari where also in attendance.

#celebrity game , basketball , celeb game , Charity , love and hip hop , reec swiney , Skooly , starter cam , tabius tate , Tri-Cities

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close