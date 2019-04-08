Vitamin Of The Day: Listen To Your Body

In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Listen to your body.” When it comes to our phones, we make sure that they’re charged. When we know our car battery is about to go out we get our car jumped or we replace the battery. So why is it that we don’t have that came energy when our bodies are crying out for something? We’ve got to be proactive to our bodies the way we are to mere items in our lives. Make time for yourself! If you want to see the full message, watch the vitamin of the day.

Vitamin Of The Day: Listen To Your Body was originally published on 92q.com

