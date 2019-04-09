CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle’s Procession Will Travel 25 Miles Through Los Angeles: Report

It’s still tough to believe bro is gone. Rest up, Nip.

We’ve got the latest details when it comes to the funeral for Nipsey Hussle from HotNewHipHop.com. Check back to the Z for anything breaking as we’ll continue to update throughout the process.

It will be Nipsey’s final tour of his favorite city.

The Staples Center, along with Nipsey Hussle’s loved ones, are preparing for the “Celebration of Life” memorial service for the rapper that will be held this Thursday. Yesterday, the venue released details of the service, including that California residents may attend for free and tickets go on sale today at 10:00 a.m. on axs.com. They also wrote, “Out of respect to the family, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted inside the venue. You may be asked to leave the event if you are found recording or taking photos.”

