Jim Jones To Launch Consulting Firm For Artists

NEW YORK, NY – Jim Jones has announced a new venture to put his years of experience in the music industry to good use. The Dipset member is becoming a consultant for up-and-coming artists who are serious about their careers and have a budget in place.

“I’m now startin my own consultant firm stay tuned for more details … this is wht I really love to do help others n make it count,” he wrote via Instagram.

Jones recapped some of the free game he’s given out over the years while listing his credentials. He pointed out that he helped numerous artists take their careers to the next level (such as Max B ) and worked as an executive at labels in addition to doing some consulting.

