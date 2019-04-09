CLOSE
Boosie Badazz Arrested In Georgia On Felony Gun & Drug Charges

Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In Concert

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Boosie BadAzz and his bodyguard, former Houston Texan Antonio Allen were arrested on felony drug and firearm charges in Newman, Georgia.

According to police documents and The Newman Times-Herald, Boosie and Allen were pulled over by police after allegedly swerving in and out of traffic, nearly sideswiping another vehicle in the process. The arresting officer stopped Boosie, real name Torrence Hath, Jr. and Allen, claiming to have smelled marijuana from the vehicle and subsequently searched it. He reportedly found approximately 11 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun, as well as a bag containing a “large sum of cash” and a vape pen believed to have THC oil in it.

Additionally, Boosie allegedly admitted to the officer to have talked on his phone while driving, a misdemeanor in Georgia.

Both Boosie and Allen were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule one drug, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Boosie also had a failure to maintain lane charge added as well. Both men are being held at the Coweta County Jail in Newman.

Boosie’s most infamous run in with the law came on a first-degree murder charge back in 2010. He had been sentenced at the time to eight years on various drug possession charges with the intent to distribute. He was found not guilty of the murder charges in 2012 and was released on parole in 2014. He remained on parole until last year.

