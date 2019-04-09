We all need a little magic in our lives, which is why there are still people in the world who believe that one day, they’ll own a Unicorn. Today is National Unicorn Day, which was created to celebrate these majestic, mythical creatures and “help adults remember how much more fun life can be when we let a little magic in sometimes.”

But when and where did the magical myth of Unicorns begin? According to Daysoftheyear.com:

“Unicorns were mentioned as far back as antiquity—ancient Greek writers believed they lived in the faraway and exotic country of India, which was then largely unknown to Europeans. However, the unicorn was then thought to be a powerful, fierce animal that was not to be meddled with. In the Middle Ages, the unicorn’s image was based greatly on Bible passages that were thought to speak of these animals, and unicorns slowly came to be seen as a symbol of strength, the purest kind of love, and the pets of virgin women.”

Usually, people celebrate National Unicorn Day by making some brightly colored pancakes or cupcakes and decorating them with multicolored sprinkles or glitter. Another way to celebrate is to watch a classic fantasy film that makes you feel like your magical, childlife self again.

“Unicorn Store is the best movie I’ve ever seen, my favorite movie ever. Good night.” -@KingTurner777

“The trailer for Unicorn Store does not do it justice. It’s very nice and lovely and probably my favorite movie I’ve seen this year so far. It gave me the same pure feelings Eighth Grade gave me last year.”- @EvanNotEven

WIth the rise of social media, folks are getting creative with the celebrations. Folks are dying their hair, rocking colorful makeup and even selling Unicorn themed products.

This is just further proof that the magic-loving kid in us never dies. But Unicorns aren’t the only mythical creatures we believed in. Hit the flip for more fanciful beings we believed in as children.

Sike: 6 Mythical Creatures Every 90's Kid Believed Were Real

