16 Black Magical Moments From Marsai Martin’s ‘Little’ Premiere

The black-ish actress is doing huge things, as she is now the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history. The 14-year-old’s body-swap film Little hits theaters this weekend on April 12 and if the hype is any indication, it’s sure to be a box office hit. If you aren’t up on what the Tina Gordon-directed movie is about, here’s a quick synopsis provided by the official website:

“Girls Trip’s Regina Hall and Black-ish’s Marsai Martin both star as Jordan Sanders — Hall as the take-no-prisoners tech mogul adult version of Jordan and Martin as the 13-year-old version of her who wakes up in her adult self’s penthouse just before a do-or-die presentation. Insecure’s Issa Rae plays Jordan’s long-suffering assistant April, the only one in on the secret that her daily tormentor is now trapped in an awkward tween body just as everything is on the line. Little is an irreverent new comedy about the price of success, the power of sisterhood and having a second chance to grow up — and glow up — right.”

As it turns out, Marsai came up with the concept when she was just 10 years old. As she previously told Bossip:

“I was talking to Daddy and Mommy about some of their favorite movies when they were growing up and one of mine was BIG with Tom Hanks. So that’s really how the idea was brought out, that’s where it all started and we started brainstorming, to see how we could create a black girl magic situation.”

Well, that “Black Girl Magic” situation has finally come to fruition — on the big screen and off. Last night, Marsai was joined by her costars and peers as she stunned at the Blue Carpet Premiere of Little. Gathering at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Janelle Monae, Sanaa Lathan, Bresha Webb, the Combs sisters, and more came out to show their support. Posting photos of her family attending the premiere on Instagram, Marsai also provided details about her pretty-in-pink look, revealing that her and her little sister’s dresses took 50 hours to make. “Our dresses… 50 hours, handmade art, made with a whole lotta love, thank you @pamellaroland and her team for making this night memorable for Cydni and I,” she wrote.

Check out more of the black magical moments from the premiere (and after party) that had us ooh-ing and aah-ing on the flip. We stan Marsai, the queen.

