Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Official Trailer Arrives [Video]

Simba and his eventual get back are inevitable.

Disney's The Lion King

Disney just dropped the official trailer for its live-action version of The Lion King and it’s official with a whistle.

As for the details:

Director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Utilizing pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way, Disney’s “The Lion King” roars into theaters on July 19, 2019.

We’re sold.

The Lion King will be in theaters on July 19. Watch the trailer below.

Photo: Disney

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Official Trailer Arrives [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

