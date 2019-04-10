Reec Has Your Top Family Friendly Spring Break Ideas – Metro Atlanta

Parenting is probably the best part of my life, but sometimes finding the perfect thing to do with the girls is TOUGH! So here is my way to help parents and families like mine. So here are a few things me and the crew did this spring break that was fun, and “friendly” on my pockets, LOL.

Cabin Trip:

We visited Helen, GA for a three day get away to kick off Spring Break this year. They kids had a GREAT time and as we where leaving they were asking when is the next time we are going! We caught a great deal with Cedar Creek Cabin Rentals . The cabin had enough room for all of us and my brother and his family, plus there was a trail leading to a water fall and it was only about 15 minutes from all the great attractions that Helen has to offer.

North Georgia Zoo:

Wolves, Llamas & Sheep oh My! North GA Zoo is a private zoo that features a wide array of critters. They have a huge petting zoo area where the kids (and adults) can fee sheep, cows and goats. They also offer a tour that gets you up close (but not to close) to wolves, camels, and all types of exotic animals. We got to meet a water buffalo who has been on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, TWICE! My babies had a great time, except for one part when a baby ostrich ran towards the gate and my toddler wasn’t here for it! (Check out the hilarious video below). The zoo is about 80 miles form the city so I recommend a day trip if you wan to visit it.

AMC $5 Movie Night:

MC Theatres offers $5 Ticket Tuesdays. Every Tuesday, the theater chain offer itsAMC Stubs and AMC Stubs Premiere members $5 Ticket Tuesdays — get a ticket for just $5. In many cases, the savings are more than 50% off the regular ticket price, especially for evening show times! Check out details at https://www.amctheatres.com/discount-tuesdays

