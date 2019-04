In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Learn The Hussle.” No matter how much education you have, how much money you have, or what you think you know. You have to have hustle to survive. Hustle will take you places that your education can’t. Make sure you get around people who keep you motivated.

Vitamin Of The Day: Learn The Hustle was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted 6 hours ago

