Shaquille O’Neal’s Big & Tall Model Search Tonight 4/11/19 in ATL

Date: 4/11/2019

Start Time: 5:00 PM

End Time: 8:00 PM

JCPenney Big & Tall Style Ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal, along with JCPenney and Wilhelmina Models, are calling on all big and tall guys to come out to a live casting call for Shaquille O’Neal’s Big & Tall Model Search presented by JCPenney. This nationwide model search addresses the growing need for big and tall male models in the fashion industry.

Wilhelmina will select three men to join its “Titan” division of big and tall male models, one of whom will be featured alongside Shaquille in the 2019 JCPenney fall marketing campaign.

Location / Venue:

JCPenney at the South Point Shopping Center

1380 GA-20

McDonough, GA 30253

