CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Wendy Williams Reportedly Files For Divorce From Kevin Hunter

5 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

The New York Post‘s Page Six reports that Wendy Williams has officially filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter after 22 years of marriage. Her attorney confirmed the news. This news follows her decision to go without her ring for Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, as well as the news Hunter fathered a child outside of their relationship, and allegations from everyone but Williams of physical abuse. The couple wed in 1997, and they share son Kevin Hunter, Jr., who is 19.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Wendy has been spotted without her wedding band recently and rumors of infidelity plagued the couple for the past few years. Williams never confirmed before though. She only vaguely addressed her marital woes on her show earlier this year, cryptically telling viewers after she returned from a two-month hiatus that her wedding ring would always stay on her hand.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said. “Don’t ask me about mine.” Pointing to her wedding ring, Williams added, “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Apparently, the ring did go somewhere.

SEE ALSO: How You Doin? Twitter Sounds Off As Wendy Williams Returns To Her Talk Show & Addresses Cheating Rumors [VIDEO]

Wendy left a sober living facility on March 25 without the ring on her finger but appeared to put it back on to tape her show later that day. According to an insider, the ring she had on set wasn’t her real ring.

There were also rumors of abuse occurring in Williams and Hunter’s marriage. Sources previously revealed that Hunter’s alleged abusive behavior ultimately led to Williams relapsing.

“She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern from Williams’ former radio show told The Post, adding that it was common for Hunter to pull Williams into a private room and for staff to hear them fight.

“You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on,” the intern said.

Williams and Hunter met at a skating rink twenty-five years ago. They were wed in 1997 and welcomed their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000.

Wendy Williams's Signs to Alize as National Spokesperson

Unbreakable: Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Through The Years [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Unbreakable: Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Unbreakable: Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Unbreakable: Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter have been married for 25 years, through all the rumors their love still stands the test of time.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Wendy Williams Reportedly Files For Divorce From Kevin Hunter was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close