Wendy Williams Reportedly Files For Divorce From Kevin Hunter

The New York Post‘s Page Six reports that Wendy Williams has officially filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter after 22 years of marriage. Her attorney confirmed the news. This news follows her decision to go without her ring for Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, as well as the news Hunter fathered a child outside of their relationship, and allegations from everyone but Williams of physical abuse. The couple wed in 1997, and they share son Kevin Hunter, Jr., who is 19.

Wendy has been spotted without her wedding band recently and rumors of infidelity plagued the couple for the past few years. Williams never confirmed before though. She only vaguely addressed her marital woes on her show earlier this year, cryptically telling viewers after she returned from a two-month hiatus that her wedding ring would always stay on her hand.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said. “Don’t ask me about mine.” Pointing to her wedding ring, Williams added, “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Apparently, the ring did go somewhere.

Wendy left a sober living facility on March 25 without the ring on her finger but appeared to put it back on to tape her show later that day. According to an insider, the ring she had on set wasn’t her real ring.

There were also rumors of abuse occurring in Williams and Hunter’s marriage. Sources previously revealed that Hunter’s alleged abusive behavior ultimately led to Williams relapsing.

“She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern from Williams’ former radio show told The Post, adding that it was common for Hunter to pull Williams into a private room and for staff to hear them fight.

“You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on,” the intern said.

Williams and Hunter met at a skating rink twenty-five years ago. They were wed in 1997 and welcomed their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000.

