Donald Glover Cries On Stage At Coachella After Emotional Speech About Losing His Father, Nipsey Hussle & More [VIDEO]

Childish Gambino closes out Lovebox 2018

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Coachella is officially underway and it’s come with a bunch of shout outs to the late Nipsey Hussle. Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino was one included and his dedication to the Los Angeles rapper was a tear-jerker. So much so, he shed a tear himself. 

During his performance, Glover gave a speech about loss and memories, sharing that he lost his dad this year, and reflecting on the recent unfortunate and untimely loss of Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller. 

“What I’m starting to realize, all we really have is memories at the end of the day, that’s all we are,” he said, relating his message to data and access. “We have so much data, like, we know what’s gonna happen,” he said. “We’re too afraid to plant a tree that we know we’re not going to eat from.”

He continued: “There’s a hundred thousand of you out here right now. There’s a good chance that some of y’all — at least one of y’all — won’t see next week. So what i’m saying is while you’re here, while we’re here, feel something and pass it on.”

After his chilling remarks, he dedicated his next song to the massive crowd. 

“This song is for everything we’ve lost and everything we stand to gain in the future ’cause the future is now and you guys are the future,” he said.

