Yung Miami Pregnant? [VIDEO]

white out 2018 city girls yung miami

Black Tony from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show hit up Z107.9 to chop it up with Bijou Star. During their conversation, Black Tony claims that City Girls star Yung Miami is pregnant. While we don’t take much of what comes out of his mouth seriously, we did a little digging to see if there was any truth to the accusation. Watch the video below.

Just last month the no so credible MediaTakeOut claimed the Yung Miami was expecting a child with rapper Kodak Black.

In the last few weeks, speculation has been building on social.

Yung Miami of City Girls Twerks Somthin' at #z1079 White Out [Photos]

Yung Miami of City Girls Twerks Somthin' at #z1079 White Out [Photos]

