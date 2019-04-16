CLOSE
Boosie Badazz "Bonnie & Clyde," Jaden Smith "SOHO" & More | Daily Visuals 4.15.19

Boosie Badazz finds himself a ride or die chick and Jaden Smith is boo'd up in NYC? Today's Daily Visuals.

Jaden Smith

Recently Boosie Badazz caught a gun and drug charge while rolling through Georgia with former NFL player Antonio Allen, but that isn’t keeping the Banton Rouge rapper from continuing to grind.

In his latest visual for “Bonnie & Clyde,” Boosie finds himself booed up and getting some TLC from a thick young woman who he trusts so much he lets her count his stacks. That’s love, b. Some fools don’t trust their women around their change jar.

Back in New York Jaden Smith continues to carve out his own niche in the music game and in his clip to “SOHO” strolls through downtown New York with a pretty young woman. Wait, how’s Tyler, The Creator gonna feel about this?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Tone Tone featuring Tory Lanez, Tech N9ne, and more.

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “BONNIE & CLYDE”

JADEN SMITH – “SOHO”

TONE TONE FT. TORY LANEZ – “GIVE IT TO YA”

TECH N9NE – “N9NA”

DIGGY FT. LEVAN KALI – “TEXT ME”

BEA MILLER & 6LACK – “IT’S NOT U IT’S ME”

GESAFFELSTEIN & PHARRELL WILLIAMS – “BLAST OFF”

RENNI RUCCI – “SURGERY”

JASIAH FT. 6IX9INE – “CASE 19”

Boosie Badazz “Bonnie & Clyde,” Jaden Smith “SOHO” & More | Daily Visuals 4.15.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

