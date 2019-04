Kodak Black has been on quite a tear lately. He’s not only denounced legendary emcee’s such as Tupac and Biggie, but he really upset the hip hop world the other week when he apparently shot his shot at Lauren London.

Now he’s in a war with T.I. and The Game, and Young Kodak has swung first with a brand new dis song called ‘Expeditiosly’. Check it out.

Kodak Black Disses T.I. and Drags Tiny in New Song – ‘Expeditiously’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Matty Willz Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: