CLOSE
National
HomeNational

#FamilyHustle: This Parenting Moment Between Tip And King Has The Internet Crowning Him ‘Father Of The Year’

11 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

100,000 Opportunities Initiative: Opportunity Fair And Forum In Chicago

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Last night the new season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle premiered and the episode was filled with many gems. One moment that has folks crowning T.I. “Dad of the Year” involved his son King asking to be homeschooled.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The 14-year-old told his family at Sunday dinner that he was ready to take his rap career seriously, and cutting out school full-time was the apparent key to his speedy success. T.I. quickly shut King down and the boy started to tense up emotionally. All the women in the family seemed to comfort him and that’s when daddy Tip snapped.

“Stop coddling him!” he said.

T.I.’s reaction to King’s disappointment sparked a series of tweets praising his daddy skills:

Do you think King is old enough to handle homeschool and a rap career?

Source: Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

#FamilyHustle: This Parenting Moment Between Tip And King Has The Internet Crowning Him ‘Father Of The Year’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.15.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close