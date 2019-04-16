CLOSE
Leveled Up: 7 Famous Women Who Found Love After F***boys

Not sure why some men still feel like loving your woman, being faithful and respectful to her is “being corny”.

 

Remember that time  Slim Thug put his foot in his mouth , suggesting that Ciara must be with Russell Wilson for the money because he’s a “corny dude” and not “cool” like Future.

 

He’s apologized, after Ciara low key called him out.

 

Plus despite what anyone has to say about their relationship, Cici is the one who’s really winning. On Tuesday, it was reported that her Seahawks hubby agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with the team — making him the highest paid player in the NFL right now.

SEATTLE. Let’s get it. @Seahawks #GoHawks

As the great Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

Hit the flip to check out these ladies who made some changes to their dating habits and got different results.

Leveled Up: 7 Famous Women Who Found Love After F***boys was originally published on globalgrind.com

