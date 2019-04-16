8 Spring Cleaning Tips to Get Your Home Ready For Warmer Weather

The winter chill is starting to lift. The days are getting longer, the sun is getting stronger and the pollen in the air has made it hard to breathe… yup it’s official, spring is here! With the change of winter into spring comes the exciting task of spring cleaning and getting your space ready to welcome warm weather for the next five or so months. Spring cleaning can be as simple as putting away your heavy winter coats and replacing them with lighter spring jackets or as complex as renovating your entire place to make way for new flowers, décor and other household staples. It doesn’t matter when or where you start, spring cleaning is a sure way to lift your spirits in anticipation for sunnier days ahead. Whether you want to do a deep clean or a light dusting, we’ve got a few spring cleaning tips to help get you started!

Change Your Doormat

Your doormat has probably been a life saver all winter collecting dirt, snow, salt and other winter mess from your house guests’ shoes. Now that a new season is upon us, it’s time to replace your winter doormat with something a bit more spring-like that not only looks like sunshine but also makes your home feel more warm and ready for something new. You can even consider using two door mats, one outside and one inside, to keep dirt from entering your home altogether and make the cleaning process easier moving forward.

Clean Your Microwave

There’s nothing worse than a disgusting microwave and if yours is due for a cleaning, this Good Housekeeping hack can help. Place a large microwave-safe bowl with 1 cup of water and a chopped-up lemon, lime, or orange or several tablespoons of vinegar inside. Turn the microwave on high for a few minutes or until the solution boils. Then, let it sit for 15 minutes before opening the door. Once the time is up, remove and wipe the inside and outside with a sponge.

Put Away Winter Clothes

It’s finally time to say “see ya” to those heavy winter sweaters, boots and coats and replace them with sandals, dresses and tank tops. You can swap out your closet completely or simply rearrange it to place your spring faves in the front and winter staples in the back. This will make it easier to find those clothes you’re looking for in the warmer months without having to sort through a ton of heavy winter sweaters.

Deep Clean Your Fridge

If the last time your fridge was clean was when you first bought it, then it’s time to give it a good scrub. Throw away any old food and pop out the door shelves, bins, ice trays and egg containers and wash them all in anti-bacterial soap and warm water to get rid of bacteria, spills and any unwanted smells your fridge might be hiding.

Declutter Your Junk Drawer

Every house has a junk drawer. The one drawer where you throw anything that doesn’t have a proper place. If you’re not careful, the junk in your junk drawer can get out of control after collecting years and years of randomness you’ve forgotten about overtime. You can start decluttering your junk drawer by emptying the entire drawer, wiping it down with disinfectant wipes, and replacing the items back into the drawer one by one while tossing anything you no longer need.

Clean Out Your Makeup and Brushes

Beauties, this really should be done more than just once a year, but for the sake of spring cleaning, we’ll remind you to clean your make up brushes and discard of any old and expired makeup. Although not all makeup has an expiration date, keep the date you purchased it in mind so you have an idea of how old the products actually are. When it comes to cleaning your makeup brushes, squeeze a few drops of shampoo in your palm and rub the bristle tips into the lather. Then, gently hold the brush (bristles down to avoid getting water into the handle) under warm running water until the water runs clear. To dry, spread the brush like a fan and lay it on a paper towel.

Replace Your Bedding

Now that the weather is warmer, it’s time to put away those heavy, dark colored covers and blankets and replace them with something lighter in color and in feel to make those warm spring and summer nights more comfortable. Switching your bedding can also help brighten your room altogether and help you feel more Zen in your sanctuary.

Clean Your Air

Replacing furnace and HVAC filters is often an overlooked part of spring cleaning but will help keep you healthier as you enter the spring season. Your filter is used to catch small, irritating particles that accumulate from the furnace and air conditioning units so they don’t enter your space and pollute the air. You can also consider investing in an air purifier to help ensure your spring air is void of allergens, indoor chemicals or any odors that causes stuffy noses during this allergy season.

