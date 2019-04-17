CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Birdman & Juvenile “Breeze,” Monica “Commitment”

Birdman and Juvenile reunite in the friendly skies and Monica gladly does her bid. Today's Daily Visuals.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Birdman Beats 1 Interview

Source: Beats 1 / Beats 1

You can file this under “We Ain’t See This One Comin’” as homies turned rivals have apparently turned back to man’s and ‘em, Birdman and Juvenile have reunited to drop their first duet joint in hammers.

After what felt like decades of cold space between the two Ca$h Money OG’s, Juve and Birdman recently dropped a new joint album in Just Another Gangsta and today have dropped their first visual in support of the project. Flying high and luxurious in their visual to “Breeze,” Juvenile and Birdman seem to have buried the hatchet as they sip on bubbly while they make their way to, well, we don’t know. A beach maybe? Vegas? N’awlins?

Monica meanwhile finds herself in an Orange is The New Black situation after living the scorned woman’s dream for her clip to “Commitment.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, August Alsina, and more.

BIRDMAN & JUVENILE – “BREEZE”

MONICA – “COMMITMENT”

YOUNG BUCK – “NO PAIN”

AUGUST ALSINA – “FOOTSTEPS”

ALLEN KINGDOM – “JET”

OPEN MIKE EAGLE & DANNY BROWN – “UNFILTERED”

SCIENZE – “BODY”

Birdman & Juvenile “Breeze,” Monica “Commitment” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close