CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Blac Chyna Sued For $48K After Allegedly Stiffing Landlord On Rent

According to the landlord, Chyna extended the lease through March of this year but vacated the property last November.

5 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 11, 2018

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Blac Chyna has been slapped with a lawsuit by a former landlord who says she stiffed him for thousands. According to the documents filed, Chyna owes just a hair over $48,000 for vacating the premises before her lease was up.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained The Blast, Michael Kremerman is suing Blac Chyna for breaching her lease. He claims that in 2017, Chyna signed a one-year lease for a 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, $4.5 million Studio City home from Kremerman at $16,000 a month.

He claims she extended the lease until March 31, 2019.

The landlord claims that Chyna vacated the home in November 2018 and stopped paying, despite the lease running through March. Kremerman says he is owed $30,546 in unpaid rent, plus $18,006.06 in damages, for a grand total of $48,552.06.

The landlord is also suing Chyna for attorney fees as well.

Photo: Getty

Blac Chyna Sued For $48K After Allegedly Stiffing Landlord On Rent was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close