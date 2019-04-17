CLOSE
Are NeNe and Gregg Leakes Considering Divorce?

Less than a month ago, NeNe Leakes scoffed at the rumors that she and her husband Gregg would be headed for divorce. In an Instagram post, she’s since deleted, the veteran “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member wrote, “Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews.” But since then, she’s changed her tune, as noted on the RHOA reunion. 

During the second part of reunion show, Nene said that these days, divorce is an option she and Gregg are considering.

NeNe told Andy Cohen, “Our relationship is not great. [Cancer] really put a strain on us. We decided to do counseling.”

Cohen asked Leakes if Gregg’s cancer diagnosis was affecting her decision to divorce Gregg or not.

“It would be easy to make a decision about divorcing Gregg if he didn’t have cancer. I don’t want to live my life unhappy,” she said.

In his assessment of their relationship, Gregg said, “The reward might not necessarily be that we are husband and wife at the end. The reward might be that we are best friends at the end.”

NeNe has said on more than one occasion that Gregg’s cancer diagnosis caused him to be very mean-spirited toward her. She shared that being a caretaker came with an additional set of pressures and stresses that often times overwhelmed her.

With this being the second time, Gregg and NeNe have tried their hand at marriage, perhaps they have more insight this time around about what will and won’t work.

