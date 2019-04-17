Nas & Mary J. Blige Announce Co-Headlining American Tour

The queen of Hip-Hop Soul and Godson are about to put on for the culture. Nas and Mary J. Blige will be hitting 22 cities together throughout the summer.

According to Billboard the two New York natives have announced a joint tour that is set to commence Thursday, July 11.

Produced by Live Nation the two will co-headline the dates throughout the concert series. Stops include Atlanta, Charlotte, St. Louis, Houston, Dallas, Toronto and two performances in Las Vegas. You can see the full itinerary below.

7/11 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

7/13 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

7/14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

7/16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

7/20 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

7/21 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/25 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/28 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/31 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/2 – Houston, Tx. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/3 – Austin, Tx. @ Austin360 Amphitheater

8/6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

8/9 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/14 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint

8/17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint

8/20 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/22 – Dallas, Tx. @Dos Equis Pavilion

8/25 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

8/31 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

9/1 – Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

9/10 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 19th starting at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com. Citi card members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 17th at 12PM.

