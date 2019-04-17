CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Why You Should Join This Networking Retreat For Millennial Women Of Color & Flourish With Other Baddies And Bosses

3 reads
Leave a comment
Baddies and Bosses

Source: BreCreative Media / BreCreative Media

You know what’s better than a girl’s trip? A girl’s retreat! And this July (July 25-28), members of The Baddie Brunch and The B is for Boss will join forces for “Baddies and Bosses Take Cancun,” a networking retreat in Cancun, Mexico for ambitious millennial women of color!

Take a break from your boss life and treat yourself to a relaxing vacation where you and other Baddies and Bosses can celebrate, collaborate, slay and socialize while drinking margaritas by the beach or pool. This three-day all-inclusive getaway will instantly become the vacation of a lifetime as the whole experience has been curated specifically by and for black women between the ages of 21-35.

While the itinerary is yours to personalize, there will be group dinners, mixers, a boat party and a relaxing spa day where you and your girl gang can recharge, regroup and be ready to take your careers to the next level. You’ll leave with a renewed sense of self, a refreshed vibe and stronger friendships that’ll last a lifetime. You don’t want to miss it!

For more information on this unforgettable experience, visit: https://www.baddiesandbosses.com/

RELATED STORIES:

Here’s Why Your Self-Care Regimen Needs A Female Empowerment Retreat

HELLO WORLD: The Reinvention Of São Paulo

Why You Should Join This Networking Retreat For Millennial Women Of Color & Flourish With Other Baddies And Bosses was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close