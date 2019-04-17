CLOSE
Wendy Williams And Charlamagne Reuniting After Nearly A Decade Of Not Speaking

Wendy Williams and Charlamagne reportedly stopped speaking because of Kevin Hunter.

Finally some good news for Wendy Williams. After years of not speaking to radio personality Charlamagne, who she gave his big break in New York City radio, they are patching up their relationship. “The Breakfast Club” host called her last night, according to Wendy on her talkshow this morning.

Williams revealed, “I get back to reading my book and my phone rings again. No, it wasn’t [DJ] Boof, it was Charlamagne. Charlamagne wanted to take me for dinner. So, look. So, he says the night and he says the time and I said ‘I can’t go, I’m going out with Boof for dinner.’”

She continued, “Hold on, hold on. So, Charlamagne says, ‘well, I know Boof, why don’t we both take you out?’ So, I said, ‘I’m reading I have my book here, why don’t you call Boof?’ Boof, did he call you? Alright good, so I’ve got a double date.” Watch below:

Reportedly, they stopped speaking when Hunter became upset that Charlamagne was introducing Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, who reportedly gave birth to their child last month, to other men.

The chips are falling hard for Kevin Hunter. On April 13, Aveon Falstar, a former artist of Hunter, alleged on the podcast unWineWithTashaK” that he had a sexual relationship with him throughout last year. He accused Hunter of abuse and said his attorneys sent a “pre-suit” demand letter that addressed sexual assault and sexual humiliation. He admitted to asking for an undisclosed amount of money. Watch the interview — it is graphic:

Hunter attorney have denied all allegations.

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams are divorcing after nearly 22 years of marriage.

Wendy Williams And Charlamagne Reuniting After Nearly A Decade Of Not Speaking was originally published on newsone.com

