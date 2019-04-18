CLOSE
Offset ft. Cardi B “Clout,” Rich The Kid “Save That

When it was announced that Cardi B was going to be one of the many features on Offset’s dolo debut LP Father of 4, you knew their duet was going to get the visual treatment.

Now today we get that video for Offset’s Cardi B featured cut to “Clout” in which we watch a leather clad Cardi grind all over her hubby like she’s ready to drug him and leave him with rabbit ears. We kid we kid. We love ‘em both.

On another side of town Rich The Kid finds himself cleaning up at a supermarket during the day before getting lit in the aisles at night for his clip to “Save That.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Eric Bellinger, Q Da Fool and Kenny Beats, and more.

OFFSET FT. CARDI B – “CLOUT”

RICH THE KID – “SAVE THAT”

KEHLANI FT. 6LACK – “RPG”

ERIC BELLINGER – “KING”

Q DA FOOL & KENNY BEATS – “DROP”

SUIGENERIS – “DANCIN”

SUPA BWE – “I HATE YOU”

ATM – “RUSH”

TWAN MACK – “LAUGH @ U”

