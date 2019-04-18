CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ To Be Released On All Music Streaming Services

Anyone ready for a second sip of lemonade goodness?

9 reads
Leave a comment

It’s been almost three years since Beyoncé lit the game on fire with her visual album Lemonade and though most, if not all of her fans already own the classic project, for the third anniversary of it’s release, Lemonade will be available on all streaming platforms.

Variety is reporting that the album which was Tidal and iTune’s exclusive will be available on all music streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music beginning April 23rd. The day coincides with the premier of Beyoncé’s 65-minute music film Lemonade on HBO which had the culture in a frenzy on social media and evidently helped lead to 2.5 million copies sold worldwide since then. Aside from being the best selling album of 2016, Lemonade also went on to win a few Grammy awards for best urban contemporary album and best music video.

One thing that will differ from the album’s previous release is that it will now feature the poetry by Warsan Shire which was featured in the film during the songs interludes. We totally expect this to dominate once again.

Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ To Be Released On All Music Streaming Services was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close