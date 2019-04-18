CLOSE
G Herbo Arrested After Incident With His Son’s Mother

Swervo Tour G Herbo Featuring Special Guest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Reports indicate that rapper G Herbo has been arrested and charged with battery after an argument with his baby mother, Ari, turned physical.

Ari took to her social media to share the details of the altercation.

#Ari speaks on her altercation with #GHerbo 👀

According to Atlanta Police, the two got into an verbal fight on Wednesday morning and at some point Herbo got physical. He left the scene with their son and later returned. After speaking with police, he was arrested for simple battery.

Ari suffered minor scratches and the police are still investigating what happened.

