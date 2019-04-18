CLOSE
Is Shawni LaDawn the Industry’s Next Cinderella Story? [Exclusive Interview]

Meet Shawni LaDawn. This singer is straight outta Detroit with a wild backstory to match.

She’s the daughter of a formally drug addicted mother which lead to a life of instability before she met God on the road to redemption.

Taking her testimony to social media through music, Shawni managed to snag her first feature on Mariah Carey’s “A No No” remix.

She sat down with Raven Paris to talk about it and to share why she’s One to Know.

