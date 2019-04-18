Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Meet Shawni LaDawn. This singer is straight outta Detroit with a wild backstory to match.

She’s the daughter of a formally drug addicted mother which lead to a life of instability before she met God on the road to redemption.

Taking her testimony to social media through music, Shawni managed to snag her first feature on Mariah Carey’s “A No No” remix.

She sat down with Raven Paris to talk about it and to share why she’s One to Know.

Is Shawni LaDawn the Industry's Next Cinderella Story? [Exclusive Interview]