Michelle Obama Praises Beyonce For ‘Homecoming’ Doc: ‘Girl, You Make Me So Proud’

Beyonce and Michelle Obama’s friendship makes us smile from the depths of our hearts.

Our forever First Lady was just as thrilled watching Homecoming as we were and took to Instagram to praise Bey for the inspiring Netflix documentary.

“Hey queen! Girl, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly. I’d say I’m surprised, but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal. Girl, you make me so proud, and I love you,” Michelle Obama said.

“I also love that your new Netflix film Homecoming is informed by the black leaders, thinkers, and poets who’ve paved the way for folks like us. I love that it’s both a celebration and a call to action. And I love that you’re using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers who’ll run the world in the next years ahead. So to you my dear friend, I just want to say: Keep telling the truth, because you can do it in a way that no one else can.”

