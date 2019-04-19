CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NYPD Investigating If Remy Ma Blessed #LHHNY Castmate With The Fade

We gotta hear both sides.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Pretty Lou's 3rd Annual Charity Concert With Fat Joe

Source: APRIL 16: (L-R) Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Tony Sunshine attend Pretty Lou’s 3rd Annual Charity Concert With Fat Joe at Irving Plaza on April 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) / Getty

Remy Ma is reportedly under investigation for assault. Word is that the Bronx rapper allegedly put hands on her fellow Love & Hip Hop: New York castmate Brittney Taylor at a benefit concert in NYC.

According to the New York Daily News, it all went down at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza on Tuesday night (April 16).

Reportedly, Remy socked Brittney in the right eye, giving her a slight shiner. We know this because Brittney told the police this is what happened. She also went online to talk it out.

“So, here am I on my way to a very important meeting and it’s hard to even focus because of what occurred last night. I didn’t wanna bring it to social media because Its pretty embarrassing and not a good look tbh. I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn’t work. My Question is @remyma why did you really do this?,” wrote Brittney on Instagram.

Hey, if you ain’t bout that life, you ain’t bout that life.

So far Remy Ma has not been charged, but Brittney has retained a lawyer.

This is as good a time to remind you that Remy served six years in prison for shooting her own friend. However, considering she just had a kid and that her and hubby Papoose are relationship goals, this surely ain’t the type of drama she’s looking for. The struggle is that Remy Ma is reportedly still on parole.

Photo:

NYPD Investigating If Remy Ma Blessed #LHHNY Castmate With The Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close