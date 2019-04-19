The Athlete’s Foot… Athlete of the Mic Contest is Back! Do you want to perform at one of the biggest hip hop concerts in the Country… Birthday Bash 2019? Hot 107.9 and The Athlete’s Foot is giving you your chance! Starting April 22nd , log on to www.theathletesfoot.com and submit a 90 second video of you or your groups performance! Performances must be clean! At the end of the contest, we will crown two winners! One winner will be selected to perform at the Birthday Bash Block Party at Centennial Olympic Park One Grand Prize winner will be selected to open up on the Main stage at Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on Saturday June 15th!

CONTEST STARTS MONDAY

Athlete Of The Mic Contest Rules

