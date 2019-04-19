Michael Ealy & Meagan Good On Protecting Black Women In ‘The Intruder’

| 04.19.19
From the director who brought us the human-traffiking thriller Traffik, comes another suspense flick that’ll have you on the edge of your seat. Deon Taylor’s The Intruder stars Michael Ealy and Meagan Good as a a young married couple who think they’ve found their dream home, until the  seller (Dennis Quiad) becomes strangely-attached to them and the home. Ealy, Good, and Taylor sat down with HelloBeautiful to talk about the anxiety-inducing thriller and protecting Black women and girls.

“Stand up and do something,” said Taylor. “Too many times as men we don’t stand up for our women… or we back down… and we’re afraid to because we are so strong as people.”

“It starts with self-love” and “being present,” said Ealy. “That can create a much stronger level of self-esteem (in children).”

“You start to believe things aren’t possible and when you’re so young anything and everything is possible. So, if you teach them then, that continues to grow and build themselves up as they get older,” added Good.

The Intruder opens in theaters May 3.

