Cardi B Rejects Plea Deal In Strip Club Bartender Beat Down Case

Cardi B has been attempting to clear her name in the assault case against her where she allegedly ordered the beating of strip club bartenders Jade and Baddie Gi. The Invasion of Privacy star was in court Friday (April 19) but rejected a plea deal that would have given her a misdemeanor charge.

She was all business — decked out in white — as she walked through the rain, and into an NYC courthouse. As you know, Cardi’s accused of ordering an attack on 2 strip club bartenders — Jade and Baddie Gi — last August. Cardi allegedly thought Jade had slept with her man, Offset.

Inside, prosecutors tried to play let’s make a deal. The offer — plead guilty to a misdemeanor, and get a conditional discharge. That would mean no jail time, but Cardi would have to stay out of trouble for some period of time.

That didn’t appeal to her, and she rejected the deal before they could even discuss how long she’d have to keep her nose clean. The hearing didn’t take long, and Cardi strolled back out … silent as fans and photogs showed her love.

Cardi is facing both reckless endangerment and assault charges, both listed as misdemeanors.

