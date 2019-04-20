CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Rejects Plea Deal In Strip Club Bartender Beat Down Case

The Invasion Of Privacy star allegedly ordered a beating of strip club bartenders Jade and Baddie Gi.

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-JUSTICE-ENTERTAINMENT-CARDI B

Source: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty

Cardi B has been attempting to clear her name in the assault case against her where she allegedly ordered the beating of strip club bartenders Jade and Baddie Gi. The Invasion of Privacy star was in court Friday (April 19) but rejected a plea deal that would have given her a misdemeanor charge.

TMZ reports:

She was all business — decked out in white — as she walked through the rain, and into an NYC courthouse. As you know, Cardi’s accused of ordering an attack on 2 strip club bartenders — Jade and Baddie Gi — last August. Cardi allegedly thought Jade had slept with her man, Offset.

Inside, prosecutors tried to play let’s make a deal. The offer — plead guilty to a misdemeanor, and get a conditional discharge. That would mean no jail time, but Cardi would have to stay out of trouble for some period of time.

That didn’t appeal to her, and she rejected the deal before they could even discuss how long she’d have to keep her nose clean. The hearing didn’t take long, and Cardi strolled back out … silent as fans and photogs showed her love.

Cardi is facing both reckless endangerment and assault charges, both listed as misdemeanors.

Photo: Getty

Cardi B Rejects Plea Deal In Strip Club Bartender Beat Down Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close