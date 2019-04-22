CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kodak Black Channels Lisa Simpson With New Blonde Hairstyle

0 reads
Leave a comment

Well, Kodak Black has been quite the busy rapper over these past few weeks. Not only has he found himself embroiled in beef with T.I. and The Game, but he was also picked up and detained by the border patrol, and even has found time to get himself a new haircut!

Via | HotNewHipHop

Kodak Black distracts himself with a “Valley Boy” look while state officials deliberate over his alleged misconduct.

What did Kodak Black do the moment secured his release at the border crossing. If you guessed, dye his color blonde with SuperSaiyan spikes, I’d spit my drink. But that’s exactly what happened. Thanks to the wacky entrepreneurial spirit of a hairstylist figuratively named Despeignes Cheveux, footage of Kodak’s transformation was captured on video.

READ MORE

 

Kodak Black Channels Lisa Simpson With New Blonde Hairstyle was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close