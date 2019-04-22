Lil Nas X became an unlikely star with his “country-trap” track “Old Town Road” dominating the charts and forcing the industry to think about song classification. After dipping his toe in the country waters, the rising artist teased a rock-tinged track for the masses over the weekend.

As he gears up for his debut album, Lil Nas X has been in promotion mode via his Instagram page, which now has over 1 million followers. With the success of “Old Town Road,” many are anticipating what sound he’s going for next and a track with Ryan Tedder is in the works. Tedder, as some might know, is a singer-songwriter and lead vocalist for OneRepublic.

Taking to Twitter, Lil Nas X let the fans in on the process of the track.

y’all think they gone let me on the rock charts? pic.twitter.com/I6dMZzO1HI — nope (@LilNasX) April 20, 2019

There isn’t much in the way of details on the track, but Nas X did let the cat Tedder cat out of the bag along with a new non-album track “Titanic” that’s out now.

ryan tedder & lil nas x💥https://t.co/Jl0hVqFEJX — nope (@LilNasX) April 20, 2019

It appears that Swae Lee is also working on Lil Nas X in the studio as well.

—

Photo: Columbia Records

Lil Nas X Drops Rock Song Teaser With Ryan Tedder was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: