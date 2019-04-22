CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Nas X Drops Rock Song Teaser With Ryan Tedder

The rising star is pushing the envelope on sound and styles with his melding of genres.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Nas X

Source: Lil Nas X / Columbia Records

Lil Nas X became an unlikely star with his “country-trap” track “Old Town Road” dominating the charts and forcing the industry to think about song classification. After dipping his toe in the country waters, the rising artist teased a rock-tinged track for the masses over the weekend.

As he gears up for his debut album, Lil Nas X has been in promotion mode via his Instagram page, which now has over 1 million followers. With the success of “Old Town Road,” many are anticipating what sound he’s going for next and a track with Ryan Tedder is in the works. Tedder, as some might know, is a singer-songwriter and lead vocalist for OneRepublic.

Taking to Twitter, Lil Nas X let the fans in on the process of the track.

There isn’t much in the way of details on the track, but Nas X did let the cat Tedder cat out of the bag along with a new non-album track “Titanic” that’s out now.

It appears that Swae Lee is also working on Lil Nas X in the studio as well.

View this post on Instagram

⚡️

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Photo: Columbia Records

Lil Nas X Drops Rock Song Teaser With Ryan Tedder was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close