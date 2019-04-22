CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michael Avenatti Accused Of Stealing Hassan Whiteside’s Settlement Payment To Ex-Girlfriend

It isn't clear what the settlement was for but according to records, it appears Avenatti used the embezzled funds to buy a share of a private jet.

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-JUSTICE-AVENATTI

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Michael Avenatti has been dogged with accusations of doing some shady business of late, including trying to put the squeeze onto Nike before the apparel company got the drop on him and countered his moves. Now, a new report is alleging that the attorney embezzled money from NBA player Hassan Whiteside after he intercepted a $2 million settlement in order to buy shares into a private jet.

Los Angeles Times reports:

When Hassan Whiteside of the Miami Heat wired $2.75 million to Michael Avenatti in January 2017, the pro basketball player intended most of the money to go to his former girlfriend, Alexis Gardner.

Avenatti was Gardner’s attorney. An actress and barista, she’d hired him just a few weeks before to negotiate a settlement of a potential lawsuit against Whiteside. It’s unclear what she would have alleged. Avenatti quickly struck a $3-million deal, and the $2.75 million was Whiteside’s first payment.

Avenatti, prosecutors say, was entitled to take just over $1 million in legal fees, leaving the rest for Gardner.

Instead, they allege, Avenatti hid Whiteside’s payment from her and immediately took $2.5 million to buy a share of a private jet.

The full story of Avenatti’s alleged embezzlement from Gardner came to light in bank records and in the April 10 indictment of the Los Angeles lawyer by a federal grand jury in Santa Ana.

Read the full details of this report by following this link.

Photo: Getty

Michael Avenatti Accused Of Stealing Hassan Whiteside’s Settlement Payment To Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close