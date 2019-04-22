Kanye West Takes His Sunday Service Congregation To Coachella

Ever since co-signing Donald Trump’s MAGA madness that’s been tearing away at the fabric that is our democracy and turning political norms on it’s head, Kanye West has been making some interesting choices, including starting a weekly Sunday service in which he and his congregation praise the Lord in Yeezy fashion. Naturally, the service is an exclusive affair and held at a secret location in LA.

So when it was announced that Kanye would be taking his choir with him to Coachella to give the crowd a spiritual experience, we didn’t know what to expect but it has happened and of course, it was something to behold. Taking to a hilltop stage at a camping area of the festival, Kanye’s set began at nine in the morning, but Yeezus himself didn’t take to the mic until two hours later where he set things off with his ’04 classic cut “All Falls Down” before eventually debuting his new spiritually moving track “Water.” Rocking a new Easter-egg lavender colored wig piece and purple church getup, Ye rocked the crowd as only he can and gave attendees a show they’ll soon not forget.

Featuring guests like DMX, Chance The Rapper and Kid Cudi, Kanye’s set was filled with all kinds of surprises including an overwhelmed Yeezy getting all in his emotions and shedding tears.

Check out some videos of Kanye’s Sunday Service at Coachella below and let us know your thoughts.

