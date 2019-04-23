CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy & His Daughters Are Black Royalty On The Cover Of Essence

23 reads
Leave a comment
Diddy Essence Cover

Source: Dana Scruggs / Essence Magazine

Diddy and his children Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila and Jessie cover Essence’s 49th anniversary issue in a stunning and beautiful Black spread.

dream hampton interviewed the patriarch for the “Family Over Everything” cover story.

Diddy Essence Cover

“Before this, I was a part-time father, you know?” he explained. “My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else. But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life…”

The heartfelt conversation hits newsstands Friday.

RELATED STORIES:

Diddy Still Regrets Not Marrying Kim Porter, Tells Fans ‘Don’t Be Like Me’

Slay! Issa Rae Is Absolutely Glowing On The April Cover Of Essence

All The Melanin Magic At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood

Diddy & His Daughters Are Black Royalty On The Cover Of Essence was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close