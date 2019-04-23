13-Year-Old Girl On Life Support After Fight Outside Middle School

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School.

Kashala Francis‘ mother Mamie Jackson says her daughter was attacked by two girls after school on Thursday. A third girl jumped in and kicked Kashala in the head.

Jackson says when her daughter returned home after school Thursday that she was okay and just had a bruise on her face.

As the days progressed, Kashala complained of a painful headache. Jackson told her daughter over the phone to lie down. By the time first responders arrived at their home, Kashala was unconscious. She was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital and doctor’s made a tragic discovery.

“We found out she has a large tumor in the back of her head, and she had fluid buildup in her brain,” Jackson said.

The tumor was unknown to family members before doctors discovered it on Sunday. There’s no word on whether or not the fight contributed to Kashala’s condition or if it were a pre-existing condition.

HISD in a statement wrote, “The district is aware that several Attucks Middle School students were involved in an off-campus altercation on Thursday. HISD is gathering information and cooperating with the Houston Police Department in its investigation.”

