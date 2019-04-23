Blac Chyna Says She’s Working On Being A Better Version Of Herself

From fights to baby daddy drama and lawsuits, Blac Chyna‘s name always seems to be caught up in some mess. This week, however, she told fans she’s on a path to becoming the “best” version of herself.

“Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me,” she began in a note posted to Instagram. “I’ve been bullied, humiliated, manipulated, and discredit [sic] as a mom! Looking back at a lot of my actions, I’m reflecting and realizing that confusion is a serious thing. Of course I’m not proud of some of the pain I have caused and I am working to be the best me.”

“Blac Chyna doesn’t define Angela White as a person,” she continued. “At 30, I am overwhelmed with the blessings I have. Being a mother of two children. I don’t talk on things often, but I promise to give you guys more of me. Angelina White perspective.”

She finished off her message with “Thank you for years of endless love. Your support for me is a blessing!”

We’re not sure what to expect from Chyna moving forward… we’ll have to stay tuned to see.

