Blac Chyna Says She’s Working On Being A Better Version Of Herself

Blac Chyna hit social media and opened up to her fans.

Blac Chyna VMA Aawards

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

From fights to baby daddy drama and lawsuits, Blac Chyna‘s name always seems to be caught up in some mess. This week, however, she told fans she’s on a path to becoming the “best” version of herself.

“Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me,” she began in a note posted to Instagram. “I’ve been bullied, humiliated, manipulated, and discredit [sic] as a mom! Looking back at a lot of my actions, I’m reflecting and realizing that confusion is a serious thing. Of course I’m not proud of some of the pain I have caused and I am working to be the best me.”

“Blac Chyna doesn’t define Angela White as a person,” she continued. “At 30, I am overwhelmed with the blessings I have. Being a mother of two children. I don’t talk on things often, but I promise to give you guys more of me. Angelina White perspective.”

She finished off her message with “Thank you for years of endless love. Your support for me is a blessing!”

We’re not sure what to expect from Chyna moving forward… we’ll have to stay tuned to see.

Photo: WENN

Blac Chyna Says She’s Working On Being A Better Version Of Herself was originally published on hiphopwired.com

