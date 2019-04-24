CLOSE
Tyga “Goddamn,” YBN Almighty Jay ft. Gucci Mane & YBN Nahmir “New Drip”

Tyga goes back to the wild wild west and YBN Almighty Jay continues to live his best life. Today's Daily Visuals.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 28, 2019

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Recently Tyga put himself in the crosshairs of creditors and anyone to whom he may owe money when he purchased a $500K iceberg piece of St. Michael and while Kylie Jenner is no longer bankrolling his lavish lifestyle, he still seems like he’s doing “okay” for himself.

Today T-Raw gets into a cowboy character for his clip to “Goddamn” where he gets it lit in a western saloon and has everyone two-stepping all over the place. Twerking was hundreds of years away from being invented but the cowgirls in this video are more than capable of putting on a show regardless.

From the old west to the new south, YBN Almighty Jay has officially put his “L” behind him and throws himself a pool party with a gang of young women in his Gucci Mane and YBN Nahmir assisted visual for “New Drip.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Emilio Rojas, Comethanize, and more.

TYGA – “GODDAMN”

YBN ALMIGHTY JAY FT. GUCCI MANE & YBN NAHMIR – “NEW DRIP”

EMILIO ROJAS – “SPITE”

QUE BANZ FR. UNCLE MURDA – “FOR THE LOW”

BLOODY JAY FT. YFN LUCCI & BOOSIE BADAZZ – “KEEP GOING”

COMETHANIZE – “NONSENSE”

CAMERON JAY & S DA DON – “ON EVERYTHING REMIX”

SAUCY LONGWE – “EDGY”

Tyga “Goddamn,” YBN Almighty Jay ft. Gucci Mane & YBN Nahmir “New Drip” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

