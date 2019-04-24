Yes, It’s 2019: Young Buck Threatens To Ja Rule 50 Cent

50 Cent has taken his trolling to elite levels, ask Teairra Mari. On this Wednesday, April 24, Young Buck has threatened to “Ja Rule” the Queens rapper after he caught wind of a social media post that mocked his new forthcoming album.

Buck is dropping a new project, and Fif decided to bring attention to the release by also mentioning that Buck allegedly had relations with a trans person.

“Young buck is almost ready to drop his album. He worked hard on this project, I told him his personal choice to date a tran sexual will confuse some of his core audience but with the support of the LGBT he should be fine. New heat coming soon,” wrote Fif on Instagram.

You may recall that 50 Cent previously brought up the claim about Buck’s relations in an audio post that he since deleted. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

While the promo certainly can’t hurt, Buck retorted by using Ja Rule’s name as a verb—while also admitting he was still under contract with Fif.

“I thought you was 50 Cent, I thought you had some real n***a tendencies…” said Buck on Instagram Live. “If you such a real n*gga, why don’t you let me go? You understand what I’m saying? And we’ll fight the battle like that… Line me up like Ja Rule. Go bar-for-bar with me, n***a. Play that game, you scared?”

After saying he had no time for Fif’s “gay games” and noting the G-Unit rapper/actor was allegedly hindering his career thanks to cease and desists, he eventually added, “We gon see who Ja Rule who bitch.”

Looks like they both had time because…petty rappers are going to petty.

