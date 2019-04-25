R. Kelly Would Rather Skip Court Than Win An Underage Sex Lawsuit

So it looks like R-uh ain’t out the woods just yet.

We all know and have heard about his tribulations since the Docuseries on Lifetime came out a few months ago. Well, here’s the latest on what has been a pretty rough stretch of time for the American singer.

CHICAGO, IL – R. Kelly was expected at Cook County Circuit Court this week but failed to show up. As a result, the embattled R&B singer lost the civil lawsuit by default, according to The Chicago Tribune.

He was expected to address the allegations he’d sexually abused an underage girl in the late ’90s. The now-36-year-old woman filed the suit in February, alleging Kelly had participated in sexual acts with her multiple times in June 1998 when she was only 16.

Judge Moira Johnson granted the attorneys’ request to enter a judgment against Kelly on Tuesday (April 23), which could still be reversed if Kelly hires an attorney to handle the suit.

