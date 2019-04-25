Tiffany Haddish Crankin’?! Listen To Her Single “Too Much” [Listen]

Tiffany Haddish "Triple Threat?"

| 04.25.19
Tiffany Haddish crankin’? Say Less!

We all know Tiffany Haddish as a comedian and actress but now she’s a triple threat! Listen as Haddish delivers her first single, the Go-Go bouncing track “Too Much.” The track was produced by DMV’s own, Grammy Award winner Rich Harrison is well known for producing songs such as Amerie “1 Thing” & Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” featuring Jay-Z.

Haddish talked about the new track with DJ QuickSIlva. Listen below.

Haddish is definitely ready and winning! She took to Instagram to look back on her path to success and if this song is any indication, we may be getting more from the accomplished star.

I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl. I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear-Free. I am so Grateful that she Believed. I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go. Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too. You are perfect enough for both of us right now and always. #SHEREADYFORSUCCESS #ILoveYou #SoHappyForYou #DontWorryWhatTheyThink #WorryWhatYouThink

With an at least 3 new movies coming in 2019 including the film “The Kitchen” with Melissa McCarthy and more to be announced, Haddish is definitely ready for more. Take our poll and let us know what you think of the new track!

 

 

New Music
