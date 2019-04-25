On April 17, director John Singleton suffered a stroke after returning from a trip in Costa Rica. At the time, it was reported that it was a mild stroke and that the flight back may have triggered it.

“On Wednesday, April 17, our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” said Singleton’s family said in a statement to ET. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues. Thank you, The Singleton Family.”

However, things are reportedly much worse than what was originally reported. According to TMZ, Singleton actually suffered a major stroke and is currently in a coma. TMZ got a hold of some legal documents that show that Singleton’s mother, Shelia Ward, is asking to be appointed to be his temporary conservator.

Singleton was allegedly involved in several business projects and was prepared to sign “a lucrative settlement agreement,” and his mother wants to handle those affairs while Singleton is hospitalized.

According to Yahoo, “a physician submitted a declaration, saying John Singleton was suffering from “major impairment to motor skills and psychological functions, including his ability to ‘reason logically.’”

Singleton is a legendary film director, screenwriter and producer who is famously known for directing Boys n the Hood, which gained him a nomination for Best Director at the Academy Awards — making him both the first black man and the youngest ever to receive that nomination. Singleton also directed classics like Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Baby Boy and 2 Fast 2 Furious. He also wrote all mentioned except 2 Fast, 2 Furious. Singleton has also been an advocate for black voices in media, criticizing Hollywood for not letting black men and women direct black-themed films.

John Singleton Reportedly In A Coma After Suffering “Major Stroke” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Phillip Barnett Posted 19 hours ago

