CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kansas City Chiefs Suspend WR Tyreek Hill After Alleged Domestic Violence Audio Surfaces

A man that allegedly could be Hill is heard stating threatening messages towards his fiancee and mother of their son.

5 reads
Leave a comment
8th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The NFL has combated instances of domestic violence and abuse, finally taking a concerted stand against offenders that play in the league. In the wake of yet another alleged incident, the Kansas City Chiefs, having already been through something similar with Kareem Hunt, suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill after audio surfaced of the player seemingly threatening his fiancee and mother of their son.

TMZ Sports reports:

New audio tapes have surfaced purporting to capture NFL star Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee over an alleged child abuse incident involving their 3-year-old son — where you can hear a man say, “You need to be terrified of me too, bitch.”

The audio was reportedly recorded by Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, as an “insurance policy” — and then passed to a friend who gave it to KCTV in Kansas City.

The recording is believed to have been made in early March.

As we previously reported, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar WR and Espinal were the subjects of a child abuse investigation involving their 3-year-old. There are reports the boy suffered a broken arm.

KCTV has now released the audio — claiming the man you hear on the recording is, in fact, Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs announced they were suspending Hill from all team activities after the audio came out.

Photo: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs Suspend WR Tyreek Hill After Alleged Domestic Violence Audio Surfaces was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close