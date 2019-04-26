Kansas City Chiefs Suspend WR Tyreek Hill After Alleged Domestic Violence Audio Surfaces

The NFL has combated instances of domestic violence and abuse, finally taking a concerted stand against offenders that play in the league. In the wake of yet another alleged incident, the Kansas City Chiefs, having already been through something similar with Kareem Hunt, suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill after audio surfaced of the player seemingly threatening his fiancee and mother of their son.

New audio tapes have surfaced purporting to capture NFL star Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee over an alleged child abuse incident involving their 3-year-old son — where you can hear a man say, “You need to be terrified of me too, bitch.”

The audio was reportedly recorded by Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, as an “insurance policy” — and then passed to a friend who gave it to KCTV in Kansas City.

The recording is believed to have been made in early March.

As we previously reported, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar WR and Espinal were the subjects of a child abuse investigation involving their 3-year-old. There are reports the boy suffered a broken arm.

KCTV has now released the audio — claiming the man you hear on the recording is, in fact, Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs announced they were suspending Hill from all team activities after the audio came out.

